First time in 60 years monsoon is above normal for two seasons in a row

The 2020 southwest monsoon season ended today with 9 per cent above average rain, which makes it the second consecutive year of rainfall being more than normal, something that has happened for the first time in almost 60 years. In 2019 too, the southwest monsoon was above average across the country and cumulative rainfall was 10 per cent more than normal.

The last time India had two consecutive years of above average rainfall nationally was in 1958 and 1959, almost 60 years ago. This year, the southwest monsoon was more than normal in almost all parts of the country except in ...