Fiscal deficit data, Rail Vikas Nigam IPO, more: Top news of the day

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Narendra Modi's rally in Telangana, hearing to data, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Fiscal deficit, Infra output data

The and output data for February are slated for release today. touched 121.5 per cent of the full-year revised target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore at the end of January on account of lower revenue collections, government data showed. The fiscal deficit, or the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 7.70 lakh crore during April-January of the current financial year ending March.

2. opens today

Read on... State-owned Ltd (RVNL) has fixed a price band of Rs 17-19 per equity share for its upcoming initial public offering, which would run from March 29-April 3, to raise about Rs 481 crore. The comprises of up to 25,34,57,280 equity shares of the company through an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

3. Nirav Modi's case hearing in London on March 29

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to $2 billion, is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court in London today, when his legal team will make a second bail application.

Read on... The 48-year-old had been denied bail by District Judge Marie Mallon at his first hearing soon after his arrest by Scotland Yard officers from a central London bank branch as he tried to open a new bank account and has been in custody at HMP Wandsworth prison in south-west London since last Wednesday.

4. PM's 'Mission Shakti' address: EC decision on Friday

The Election Commission on Thursday said it is examining and will decide on Friday if Prime Minister violated the model code of conduct (MCC) when he announced the successful test of anti-satellite missile (A-SAT) in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

Read on... Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, who heads the committee to look into the issue, told a press conference that the poll panel is examining three aspects of the matter -- MCC, law and media. He said the committee had written to Doordarshan and All India Radio seeking details of the source of the video feed.

5. Arun Jaitley to present Business Standard Annual Awards today

Read on... Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Business Standard Annual Awards in the presence of top India Inc leaders and senior government officials who will gather at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi on Friday to celebrate excellence in the corporate, banking and social sectors.

6. TRS president to address campaign rallies from March 29

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a series of campaign rallies for the Lok Sabha elections from today till April 4.

Read on... Rao will address two meetings at Miryalguda (Nalgonda LS seat) and in Hyderabad (for Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Chevella constituencies).

7. PM Modi to sound poll bugle in Telangana today

Read on... Prime Minister will address a BJP election campaign meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana today. "Prime Minister ji will address a public meeting at Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) on 29th, day after tomorrow. Public meeting at L B stadium in Hyderabad on 1st (of April)," he told reporters. BJP Chief Amit Shah will address two public meetings on April 4 and participate in road shows at Nalgonda and Hyderabad on April 6, he said.

8. to be in Haryana on Friday

Congress president will join the party's 'parivartan yatra' in Haryana on Friday, state unit leaders said.

Rahul will be touring the northern belt of the state and will hold a public meeting at Jagadhri/Yamunanagar on Friday afternoon, a party leader.

Read on... He will hold a roadshow in Radaur in Yamunanagar, a public meeting in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, a roadshow in Indri and a public meeting and a road show in Karnal, which is the constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

9. Theresa May seeks third Brexit vote today

The British government said it intended to bring back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third vote in parliament today to avoid a chaotic no-deal divorce from the EU.