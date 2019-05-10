Flat budget means Navy has fewer Sea Guardian drones, P-8I aircraft

The Navy’s critical mission to watch over the Indian Ocean is being undermined by a capital budget that has declined on a real basis. Plans to buy a fleet of Sea Guardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — commonly called drones — and more than double the P-8I Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft (MMAs) fleet have been pared down, say Navy planners.

India was planning to buy 22 Sea Guardian drones for the Navy, a purchase worth $2 billion. There was another $4 billion plan to expand the P-8I Poseidon fleet up to 28 aircraft, to build an adequate fleet of long-range ...