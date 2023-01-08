JUST IN
Flights on busiest domestic routes up but still lag pre-Covid peak
Cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR to abate from January 10, says IMD
Bull-taming festival Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 injured on Day 1
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds review meeting with Uttarakhand officials
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday
Congress-led Himachal govt hikes VAT on diesel by Rs 3.01, BJP slams move
Sitharaman disburses loans to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs
Experts blame Joshimath disaster to rampant infrastructure development
Connect with aspirational India through technology: Anurag Thakur to NRIs
Promote production, consumption of millets: Chhattisgarh CM tells PM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Health sector Rajasthan govt's biggest priority, says CM Ashok Gehlot
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Flights on busiest domestic routes up but still lag pre-Covid peak

Among the top 10, Delhi-Srinagar was the only route that has crossed its pre-Covid peak

Topics
flights | Civil Aviation

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

flights

Flights on India's top 10 domestic routes increased in 2022 but were still below their pre-Covid peaks, according to the data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

Industry sources said the flights on top 10 busiest routes had not crossed their pre-Covid peaks because of a lack of slots at major airports, planes grounded due to a delay in engine supply, financial issues hobbling certain carriers, and tough competition.

Among the top 10, Delhi-Srinagar was the only route that has crossed its pre-Covid peak. India's busiest route continued to be Delhi-Mumbai, where 36,500 flights were scheduled in 2022. Among the top 10, Delhi-Pune saw the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth (61 per cent) in number of flights in 2022. The second highest YoY growth, among the top 10 routes, was observed on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route in 2022 at 57 per cent.

chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on flights

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 22:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.