Flights on busiest domestic routes up but still lag pre-Covid peak

-
ALSO READ
Civil aviation sector to employ 100,000 more people by 2024: Ministry
India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
Once mighty Jet Airways to fly only domestic initially as it resumes ops
69% Go First flights delayed on average in past three days; DGCA to probe
-
Flights on India's top 10 domestic routes increased in 2022 but were still below their pre-Covid peaks, according to the data from aviation analytics company Cirium.
Industry sources said the flights on top 10 busiest routes had not crossed their pre-Covid peaks because of a lack of slots at major airports, planes grounded due to a delay in engine supply, financial issues hobbling certain carriers, and tough competition.
Among the top 10, Delhi-Srinagar was the only route that has crossed its pre-Covid peak. India's busiest route continued to be Delhi-Mumbai, where 36,500 flights were scheduled in 2022. Among the top 10, Delhi-Pune saw the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth (61 per cent) in number of flights in 2022. The second highest YoY growth, among the top 10 routes, was observed on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route in 2022 at 57 per cent.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 22:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU