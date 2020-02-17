FMS Delhi placements: Average annual salary up 11%, highest at Rs 58.6 lakh

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, which has wrapped up the final placement process for its 2018-20 batch, has seen the highest salary offer of Rs 58.6 lakh per annum.

According to the institute, despite the economic slowdown experienced in the country, FMS Delhi achieved 100 per cent placements, with its highest-ever average cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 25.6 lakh per annum. The average package offer received by its students increased by 11 per cent over last year, while the median package stood at Rs 23.4 lakh per annum.

On the other hand, the average CTC of the top offers stood at Rs 31 lakh per annum. Also, for the first time, 75 per cent of the offers were above Rs 20 lakh per annum, with average CTC of the top quartile at Rs 37.3 lakh per annum, and average CTC for women increasing to Rs 26.2 lakh per annum.

Of the total batch size of 230 students, around 219 appeared for placements, attracting 234 total offers along with 68 pre-placement offers (PPOs). Of the total 104 companies confirming participation, eventually around 88 recruiters made offers at FMS Delhi.

This year, number of PPOs at FMS Delhi saw a rise of 36 per cent while there was a 42 per cent increase in number of consulting offers being made as compared to last year. Overall, 33 per cent of the candidates got placed in the consulting, strategy and general management domain, led by prominent recruiters like ABG, Accenture Strategy, Airtel, Bain & Company, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E, EY, Flipkart, Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Shell, TAS, and Xiaomi.

Operations, Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce domain jointly formed 26 per cent of total offers from companies like Amazon, American Express, Cloudtail, Delhivery, Flipkart, Freshworks, Go-MMT, Infoedge, Microsoft and RBS.

Apart from legacy recruiters in the FMCG sector, sales/marketing roles were offered by the pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, retail, e-commerce, industrial goods and automobile sectors. A total of 24 per cent of offers were offered in this domain with recruiters like Asian Paints, Coca Cola, Dr. Reddy’s, Google, HCCB, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung, Tata Sky, Tolaram Group, and Vivo.

Following FMCG was the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector, extending 17 per cent of total offers with roles being offered in front end investment banking, private equity, corporate finance, corporate banking, wealth management, and treasury, among others. The companies that took part in the process include Airtel, American Express, Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Barclays, Haitong Securities, HDFC IB, HSBC, Power Finance, and TIWPE amongst others.