Fog delays trains, flights in Delhi, Bengaluru: All you need to know

Airlines like Indigo, SpiceJet and Vistara airlines notified their passengers well in advance on Twitter and via SMS

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Silhouette of children seen through a layer of dense fog on a cold, winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday
Silhouette of children seen through a layer of dense fog on a cold, winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday | Photo: PTI

As dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday with the visibility dropping to 400 meters, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and were affected. According to Indian Railways, as many as 12 trains were rescheduled after getting delayed by at least two hours.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the season's average. At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent, while the visibility was recorded at 400 meters," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

"There was moderate to dense fog in the morning. The sky will remain mainly partly cloudy with haze and smoke thereafter," the official said.

The national capital's foggy morning had a severe impact on air travellers as their flights were rescheduled. Airlines like Indigo, SpiceJet and Vistara airlines notified their passengers well in advance on Twitter and via SMS.

Surprisingly, Bengaluru weather has suddenly turned colder in the last few days impacting train and flight services. Fog continues to play a spoiler at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), upsetting the travel schedule of many fliers.









Trains that were delayed on Friday

Yoga Express, Anand Vihar Express, Mumbai CST Amritsar Express and Shiv Ganga Express were delayed by two hours each. Brahmaputra Mail, Sangam Express and Poorva Express were delayed by almost three hours. Purushottam Express was delayed by four hours.

On Thursday, 55 trains were cancelled. The frequency of 25 trains were reduced, while two trains remained partially cancelled across northern railways, according to official figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to Jalandhar was also delayed. According to the schedule, the inaugural programme was to start at 10 am, however, the prime minister reached after 12 pm.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Travellers express anger on Twitter on flight delays at Bengaluru, Delhi airport
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 11:02 IST

