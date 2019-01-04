Fog delays trains, flights in Delhi, Bengaluru: All you need to know

As dense blanketed the capital on Friday with the visibility dropping to 400 meters, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and were affected. According to Indian Railways, as many as 12 trains were rescheduled after getting delayed by at least two hours.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the season's average. At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent, while the visibility was recorded at 400 meters," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

"There was moderate to dense in the morning. The sky will remain mainly partly cloudy with haze and smoke thereafter," the official said.

The capital's had a severe impact on air travellers as their flights were rescheduled. Airlines like Indigo, SpiceJet and airlines notified their passengers well in advance on Twitter and via SMS.

Surprisingly, Bengaluru weather has suddenly turned colder in the last few days impacting train and flight services. continues to play a spoiler at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), upsetting the travel schedule of many fliers.

#WeatherUpdate : Due to consequential impact of bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/iQhxtfDb6b. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 4, 2019

The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/iQhxtfUMuL . (2/2) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 3, 2019

#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather at Bengaluru (BLR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/iQhxtfDb6b. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 4, 2019

Dense fog expected at #Delhi airport this morning, arrivals/departures may be impacted. Drive with care, check your flight status before you leave for the airport and keep enough travel time in hand. 1/2 — (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2019

For flight status, visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Jan 04, send ST 333 0401 to 566772. You may also contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0. 2/2 — (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2019

#6ETravelAdvisory : All our flight departures and arrivals are affected due to poor visibility at #Bengaluru airport. Do check your flight status before you leave for the airport. For flight status, visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE 1/2 — (@IndiGo6E) January 4, 2019

or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Jan 04, send ST 333 0401 to 566772. You may also contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0 2/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 4, 2019

#TravelUpdate Due to expected dense and Bangalore, flight delays are expected for both arrivals and departures with likely consequential impact on flights across network. 1/2 — (@airvistara) January 4, 2019

Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status before booking and leaving for airport. We will keep updating status as we receive new info. 2/2 — (@airvistara) January 4, 2019

Yoga Express, Anand Vihar Express, Mumbai CST Amritsar Express and Shiv Ganga Express were delayed by two hours each. Brahmaputra Mail, Sangam Express and Poorva Express were delayed by almost three hours. Purushottam Express was delayed by four hours.

On Thursday, 55 trains were cancelled. The frequency of 25 trains were reduced, while two trains remained partially cancelled across northern railways, according to official figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to Jalandhar was also delayed. According to the schedule, the inaugural programme was to start at 10 am, however, the prime minister reached after 12 pm.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.



