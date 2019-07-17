For $15 you can take tour of the unique artifacts from Apollo 11 mission

A new permanent exhibit focusing on space exploration and the Ohio native who was the first person to walk on the moon has opened at a Cincinnati museum.

The Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery opened on May 6 in the Cincinnati Museum Center.

It celebrates the legacy of Apollo 11 and its crew members. The exhibit focuses especially on Neil Armstrong, the mission's commander and the first person to step foot on the moon.

The inflight jacket worn under Armstrong’s spacesuit and the communications cap – or Snoopy cap – worn under his helmet are both included in the gallery, on loan from the National Air and Space Museum. An exact replica of his Apollo 11 spacesuit has been part of the Museum of Natural History & Science for years and returns with the gallery opening. And, of course, the moon rock collected at Tranquility Base where Armstrong took his first small steps is also on display.

You can dive into space exploration yourself: try your hand at fun quizzes about the space race, learn about the hundreds of scientists and technicians that supported astronauts from Earth and get the point of view of a flight director during a simulated space launch.

Officials say the gallery will expand in 2020 to include more interactive and virtual reality elements and live briefings and information.