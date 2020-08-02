For 3 days straight, India added over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day

The global confirmed case tally currently stands at almost 18 million-mark. The global death toll is at 685,558, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at over 157,000. There have been almost 11 million recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now over 1.63 million cases, the third highest in the world. Of this number, over 1 million cases, or 65 per cent, have now recovered. 545,318 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India added over 50,000 new cases for three straight days

India added over 57,000 new cases on 31 July, its all-time high single-day rise, taking its total case tally to almost 1.7 million. It has been three days in a row where the country has added over 50,000 new cases in a day.





#2. Argentina has the highest proportion of active cases

Among countries going by the number of active cases, Argentina has the highest proportion of active cases. The total case tally in Argentina stands at 191,308, of which 53 per cent of the cases in the country are currently active. Argentina is followed by the USA where over 47 per cent of the reported cases are active. In India, over32 per cent of the total reported cases are active.



#3. Nagaland witnessed a sudden spike in new cases

The northeastern state of Nagaland has so far reported 1,693 cases, of which 635 cases have already recovered and five patients in the state have succumbed to the virus. The state witnessed a sudden surge in news cases on July 31, adding 127 new cases, its highest single-day spike.



