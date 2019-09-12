For tech-savvy urban Indians, joblessness is the main worry: Ipsos survey

Indians are not alone when a majority of them specify as the main worry, a survey by market research firm Ipsos has found. While 46% of those surveyed in India pointed to joblessness as the main worry in July, the same level as in the previous month, 32% at the global level (a total of 28 countries were surveyed) also pointed out to the same concern. was the most pronounced for South Korea (64%) and South Africa (62%) and least for Germany (8%), Poland (9%) and the US (10%). India is placed 7th in the pecking order. But, there are some happy tidings for India — the country continues to buck the global trend of pessimism, with at least 73% optimistic that India is heading in the right direction. The world view, on the contrary, is highly pessimistic, with at least 58% global citizens believing their country is on the wrong track. The survey is based on 19,520 interviews of the people who know how to use internet. In India, those were in urban areas only.