Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in Poonch

A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s district, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire triggered the of nearly half a dozen landmines that were part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, officials said.

The fire that started in a forest across the LoC on Monday spread to the Indian side in the Mendhar sector, they said.

