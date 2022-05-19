Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in Poonch

-
ALSO READ
UN chief Guterres calls for end to landmine scourge 'once and for all'
Several killed, many injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Army brings under control major forest fire in J-K's Udhampur
No plan to change 'forest cover' definition at present, says govt
Coonoor crash grim reminder of similar accident in J&K's Poonch in 1963
-
A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.
The fire triggered the explosion of nearly half a dozen landmines that were part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, officials said.
The fire that started in a forest across the LoC on Monday spread to the Indian side in the Mendhar sector, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU