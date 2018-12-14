Former AIADMK minister and Dhinakaran's aide Senthil Balaji joins DMK

-
ALSO READ
Setback for Dhinakaran as Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 TN MLAs
Madras HC split on AIADMK MLAs' disqualification, Palaniswami govt safe
Tamil Nadu's game of thrones
As Stalin prepares to take the reins of DMK, Alagiri plans rebellion
Letter to BS: Relief for TN govt as HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
-
In an another setback for TTV Dhinakaran, his close aide and former minister Senthil Balaji has joined DMK.
The former state transport Minister Balaji was also once of the trusted aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and post the split in AIADMK he joined Dhinakaran camp. He was elected from Aravakurichi in November 2016,
He was expelled from AIADMK in February for siding with AMMK leader Dhinakaran.
Balaji joined the AIADMK in 2000, before which he was with the DMK. Six years later, he got elected from the Karur constituency, defeating the DMK’s fdistrict secretary Vasuki Murugesan. In 2011, when the AIADMK returned to power, he became Transport Minister.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU