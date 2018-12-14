JUST IN
Business Standard

Former AIADMK minister and Dhinakaran's aide Senthil Balaji joins DMK

He was expelled from AIADMK in February for siding with AMMK leader Dhinakaran

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Dhinakaran
File photo of AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran | PTI Photo

In an another setback for TTV Dhinakaran, his close aide and former minister Senthil Balaji has joined DMK.

The former state transport Minister Balaji was also once of the trusted aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and post the split in AIADMK he joined Dhinakaran camp. He was elected from Aravakurichi in November 2016,

He was expelled from AIADMK in February for siding with AMMK leader Dhinakaran.

Balaji joined the AIADMK in 2000, before which he was with the DMK. Six years later, he got elected from the Karur constituency, defeating the DMK’s fdistrict secretary Vasuki Murugesan. In 2011, when the AIADMK returned to power, he became Transport Minister.
First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 13:27 IST

