Former J&K L-G G C Murmu appointed CAG, to replace Rajiv Mehrishi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Wednesday.
Murmu will replace Rajiv Mehrishi. His appointment will come into effect on the day he assumes charge of the office, said a government notification.
Former union minister Manoj Sinha was appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, now a union territory.
A year ago, J&K was divided into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh.
Murmu earlier served as expenditure secretary and financial services secretary.
