Cyrus Mistry, ex-chairman of Tata Sons, killed in road accident near Mumbai

Former chairman was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said.

He was 54.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured.

All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said.

More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.

The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

The shock ouster of in 2016 triggered a very public, years-long courtroom and boardroom battle.

Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that Cyrus’s ouster was legal and also upheld Tata Sons’s rules on minority shareholder rights.

Cyrus became the chairman in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. But he was removed four years later in a boardroom coup led by Tata Trusts, which owned 66% of and was controlled by Ratan Tata. The dispute snowballed with allegations of mismanagement and suppression of minority shareholder rights. The 2021 court ruling in Tata’s favor left burnt bridges between Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Sons, which had been partners for 70 years.

Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons, while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, died in a road accident after his car hit a divider. 4 people were present in the car; 2 died on spot & 2 were moved to hospital: Palghar police officials pic.twitter.com/nOlhZcKUZA — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

After his Tata stint, Cyrus went on to set up a venture capital firm, Mistry Ventures LLP.

Cyrus Mistry's father Pallonji Mistry died in June 2022 at the age of 93.