Fortis Hospital inaugurates 250-bed multispecialty facility in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Fortis slips into red in Q1, posts loss before tax of Rs 208.26 crore
Fortis-OP Jindal hospital to expand bed capacity two-fold in Chhattisgarh
Fortis to be renamed Parkway to distance itself from Singh brothers
Fortis Malar, Lal Path Labs: Diagnostic and healthcare stocks on the charts
Covid-19 crisis: Plasma transfusion is adjunct treatment; timing is key
-
Fortis Hospital today inaugurated a 250-bed multispeciality Fortis Hospital at Vadapalani, Chennai.
The multi-speciality hospital was inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Palaniswami is a 9-level building covering an area of 150,000 square feet.
Fortis Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers in the country that is now part of a leading international healthcare provider –IHH Healthcare Berhad.
Chennai is not new to Fortis. Fortis Malar, a 170-bed multi-speciality hospital has been operational for over 25 years now.
Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, “Our endeavour is to provide quality healthcare to the citizens of Chennai. We have invested in improving our clinical capacity and healthcare technology to deliver improved outcomes. The project will also be a significant boost to the local economy, offering many jobs and opportunities for local businesses. With IHH’s collaboration and global best practices in healthcare, we are confident that we will be able to deliver advanced healthcare to our patients.
Kelvin Loh, MD & CEO, IHH Healthcare said that Fortis Vadapalani is an addition to IHH Healthcare’s stable of 77 hospitals spread across 10 countries.
The new hospital features 75 ICU beds, 6 operation theatres, 3 minor operation theatres and procedure rooms, along with emergency & casualty beds, a cath lab and a host of other facilities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU