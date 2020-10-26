Fortis Hospital inaugurates 250-bed multispecialty facility in Chennai

Hospital today inaugurated a 250-bed multispeciality Hospital at Vadapalani, Chennai.

The multi-speciality hospital was inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Palaniswami is a 9-level building covering an area of 150,000 square feet.

is one of the largest integrated service providers in the country that is now part of a leading international provider –IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Chennai is not new to Fortis. Fortis Malar, a 170-bed multi-speciality hospital has been operational for over 25 years now.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, “Our endeavour is to provide quality healthcare to the citizens of Chennai. We have invested in improving our clinical capacity and healthcare technology to deliver improved outcomes. The project will also be a significant boost to the local economy, offering many jobs and opportunities for local businesses. With IHH’s collaboration and global best practices in healthcare, we are confident that we will be able to deliver advanced healthcare to our patients.

Kelvin Loh, MD & CEO, IHH Healthcare said that Fortis Vadapalani is an addition to IHH Healthcare’s stable of 77 hospitals spread across 10 countries.

The new hospital features 75 ICU beds, 6 operation theatres, 3 minor operation theatres and procedure rooms, along with emergency & casualty beds, a cath lab and a host of other facilities.