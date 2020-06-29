Fortis-OP Jindal hospital to expand bed capacity two-fold in Chhattisgarh

The Fortis-OP Jindal Hospital and Research Centre run by the Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) foundation in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district will increase the capacity of beds over two-fold under a major expansion plan.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today laid the foundation of the second phase of the hospital. Under the expansion plan, the Centre will construct the facility on 50,000 sq ft at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

“The Phase-2 project of the hospital will be completed in two years and the total capacity will increase to 155 beds,” JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said. The hospital currently has 70 beds. Jindal presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Baghel as contribution to the CM relief fund for combating Covid-19.

Apart from 85 new beds, phase-2 will have an ICU as Covid-19 isolation ward as per ICMR guidelines, JSPL Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal said. Expanding OP Jindal Hospital at Raigarh is expression of their resolution to enhance quality health care facility in the region and a giant step forward to defeat Covid-19, she added.

The expansion plan will add facilities like Neuro-ICU, Dialysis, Radiology, Endoscopy, Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, Cardiovascular Surgery etc. with a team of specialist doctors, JSPL President Pradeep Tandon said. The Fortis OP Jindal Hospital has the only Cath lab in the area, and facilities like 64 slide CT Scan, operation theatre with state-of-the-art equipment.

The Fortis Health Care Ltd had taken over the operations and management of OP Jindal hospital and research centre in 2010. It is the only major centre in Raigarh and adjoining areas providing health services to the people.