From airline revenues to IPL 2020: The latest on coronavirus crisis

-
ALSO READ
2020 may see low oil prices on back of supplies from non-OPEC nations: IATA
Coronavirus: Air India disinvestment might be 'quite difficult', says IATA
Oil prices jump 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by US producers
Oil markets unbalanced despite additional OPEC cuts: International agency
Coronavirus: IATA urges 'emergency steps' for airlines after US travel ban
-
‘Bat coronavirus’ in 2 Indian bats: ICMR
As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have found the presence of a different kind of coronavirus — bat coronavirus — in two bat species from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, according to a first of its study by the ICMR.
Airline revenues to dive by 55%: IATA
Airline passenger revenues are set to plunge by 55 per cent, or $314 billion, in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association said. It marks a sharp worsening of the forecast for the aviation industry, as just 3 weeks ago the decrease was predicted to be 44 per cent, or $252 billion.
IPL ‘postponed’, but no official word yet
The BCCI told IPL franchises that the event stands “postponed indefinitely” after the lockdown was extended. While the development hasn’t been officially announced as yet but it is learnt that the BCCI has reached out to all the stakeholders that the event stands “postponed and not cancelled”.
Oil slides over 6% as producer cuts fail to banish demand fears
Oil prices fell over 6 per cent on Tuesday as investors doubted that record Opec+ supply cuts would soon balance markets as demand plunges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was trading $2.01 or 6.33 per cent down at $29.73/bbl at 11:13 pm IST. Global oil producers worldwide are expected to cut overall output by roughly 19.5 million barrels per day, or nearly 20 per cent of world supply.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU