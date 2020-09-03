From arbitration to pulses importers lose case, here're key court orders

Misrepresentation charge in arbitration When contracting parties fall out with each other, a frequent allegation is that the agreement was induced by fraud or misrepresentation. One side wants to scrap the contract altogether for that reason.

If there is an arbitration clause, that will also go with the contract. The Supreme Court dealt with such an issue last fortnight in the context of an international arbitration conducted in Singapore. The question was whether an arbitration clause could be acted upon when one party alleges that it entered into the agreement by fraudulent ...