From Kaala to Baahubali 2: Movies that faced pro-Kannada protests

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' was on Friday released across India, including in Karnataka, where the movie is facing protests over the superstar's remarks on the

The much-awaited flick has joined the list of several movies that have faced the wrath of of late.

Officials tightened security in in the wake of reports that several Kannada organisations are reportedly planning to take out a rally against screening of ‘Kaala’.

Protests have erupted over Rajnikanth's alleged remark that should release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water, an emotive issue in both states that saw the intervention of the Supreme Court.

“I have not done any mistake. Please do not disturb those who want to watch the movie. I request your cooperation," Rajnikanth appealed to the people of on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old actor expressed hope that Karnataka Chief Minister will take necessary steps to ensure the film's release.

“I want to tell those who are protesting against the release of the movie that I had asked Karnataka to abide by the Cauvery Management Board, which is a Supreme Court ruling. I don't know what is wrong in it.”

Here are other movies that faced protests from various Kannada organisations in the recent years:

Baahubali 2 in 2017: 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' ran into trouble in Karnataka, with launching a protest against the movie over an actor’s nine-year-old comments on the Cauvery.

Vatal Nagaraj, president of regional political party Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, had said the film won’t be allowed because of comments of Sathyraj, who played Katappa.

However, the protest was withdrawn ahead of release after actor Satyajit expressed regret.

Singham in 2011: The Ajay Devgn-starrer had raked up controversy in Karnataka on the first day of its release in the state. Several Kannada organisations staged demonstrations in front of theatres screening the film, protesting how Kannadigas were represented.

According to The Hindu, the screening of the film was halted across theatres in Bangalore after the stir. The film was back in Karnataka theatres after the 'derogatory' dialogue was removed and the film's director tendered an apology.



Satyadev IPS in 2017: protested against the screening of dubbed movies in the state. The Kannada version of super hit Tamil movie Yennai Arindhaal (titled 'Satyadev IPS’ in Karnataka) too faced protests.

Though the film was not off screen, many other theatres had to cancel shows due to threats by pro-Kannada activists, according to an Indian Express report.

With agency inputs