From loan default to entertainment tax, here are the key court orders

SC cautions on interim orders An interim relief which would amount to a final order snuffing out the dispute should not be passed by any court, the Supreme Court said while setting aside an order of the Bombay High Court in connection with a property dispute.

The high court “committed a fundamental error” by granting relief to a party which could at best be resorted to at the time of the final hearing and not at an interlocutory stage. In this commercial appeal, Samir Narain vs Aurora Properties, the high court ordered the petitioner to hand over eight flats along ...