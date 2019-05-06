From Lok Sabha phase 5 polls to Bharti Airtel Q4 results, top events today

Before you start your day, take a look at the in the country that are likely to make headlines today: Lok Sabha elections phase V: 51 seats in seven states vote on Monday

A total of 51 seats will go to the polls on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections spread across seven states. Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank to announce Q4FY19 results on Monday Corporate majors Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank will declare their audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) on Monday for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31, 2019. to be released on Monday The country's services purchasing managers' index (PMI) data will be out on Monday. Services PMI is prepared on the basis of a survey conducted among purchasing managers of over 400 private companies. PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas of Odisha on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Cyclone Fani ravaged districts in Odisha on Monday to take stock of the situation, officials said Sunday. The PM will undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone situation in the districts. to be declared on Monday The Kerala government would declare the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination on Monday. The Education Minister C Raveendranath would hold a press conference at 2 PM to announce details of the results. US Commerce Secretary Ross to meet Suresh Prabhu on Monday US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will meet Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday to discuss trade-related issues amid America's decision to withdraw export benefits to Indian exporters.

Autocar Professional will host the 5th edition of its annual safety webinar on Monday, May 6 (2:30pm to 5:00pm IST). This year, the webinar will focus on the theme 'Towards Safer Mobility Regulations & Technologies', and will also kick off the fifth UN Global Road Safety Week (May 6-12, 2019). SC gives Rahul Gandhi time till 6 May to file fresh affidavit The Supreme Court on Tuesday has given Congress chief Rahul Gandhi time till Monday (May6) to file a fresh affidavit on a contempt plea filed with regard to the Rafale fighter jet deal. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi had filed a petition against Gandhi for saying that “Supreme Court ne kaha hai ki chowkidar chor hai".

The results for the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) exams are likely to be announced on Monday.