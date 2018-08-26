From penalty for builder to award dispute, here are the key court orders

Penalty for builder but no demolition Demolition of a high-rise apartment building, illegally raised in a city, is not the only answer to the problem as it would affect a large number of middle class buyers.

Heavy penalty on the developer is one remedy, according to the Supreme Court. It imposed Rs 1 billion or 10 per cent of the project cost as penalty on a Pune builder, along with other levies, in the case, Goel Ganga Developers India Ltd vs Union of India. “Normally this court is loathe to legalise illegal constructions but in the present case, we have no option but to do ...