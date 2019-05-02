From PMI manufacturing data to Rahul's Rajasthan rally, top events today

Before you start your day, take a look at the in the country that are likely to make headlines today:



to be released today

The country's will be declared today. The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by HIS Markit, fell to a six-month low of 52.6 in March from February's 54.3.

Dabur, Bandhan Bank and Tata Power to release Q4 results

Dabur, Bandhan Bank and Tata Power are the major companies that will release their fourth quarter results of the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) on today.

to address election rally in Rajasthan

Congress chief is scheduled to address election meetings in Chomu area of Jaipur today in support of its candidate Subhash Maharia. On May 3, he is likely to address meetings in Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur. Read more

State-wise bandh in Telangana today

The BJP has announced a state-wide bandh in Telangana today over the alleged lapses by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). More than 20 students in the state committed suicide as they failed to clear the exams. The Telangana government has constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations.

Tourists asked to leave Puri as Cyclone 'Fani' approaches Odisha

The Odisha government has advised tourists to leave the seaside pilgrim town of Puri in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' moving closer to Odisha coast. With 'Fani' likely to hit the coast near Puri, tourists have been advised to leave the town. Read more

Saradha chit fund case: SC to continue hearing matter on Thursday

The Supreme Court will continue hearing on Thursday plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking permission to arrest and custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for his alleged role in destructing evidence in

Realme 3 3GB RAM variant coming with double storage on Thursday



The Realme 3 3GB RAM and 64GB storage model will go on sale for the first time in India on May 2 across Flipkart and the Realme website. At the same time, the other two variants of the Realme 3 will also be available in the country.

Tata Sky vs TRAI: Delhi HC lists matter for Thursday

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the petition of Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Sun Direct and broadcaster Discovery India Communication challenging Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and its new tariff regime to May 2.





Nagaland Board to declare Class 10, 12 results

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board examinations today on its official website (nbsenagaland.com).

Online registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019 opens today

The online registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019 will open from today. This year, the single-window counselling for admission to BE/B Tech courses will be conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education.