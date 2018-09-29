Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel rates up 18-22 paise across cities

touched a new high on Saturday as petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 20 paise across major cities.

In New Delhi, while is up 18 paise and is being retailed at Rs 83.4 per litre, diesel is being sold at Rs 74.63 ( an increase of 21 paise) per litre.

in Mumbai, and too witnessed a similar hike.

Petrol is now priced at Rs 90.75, Rs 86.7 and Rs 85.21 per litre respectively in the above three cities.

Cost of diesel is up by 21-22 paise in the three cities and is now being retailed at Rs 79.23, Rs 78.91 and Rs 76.48 in Mumbai, and respectively.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday parried questions on whether the government was considering a cut in taxes on imported crude to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.

"It was not in the agenda," he said at a media briefing to a question on whether the government was considering any relief measure to cool the that have been breaking records for a month now.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 28) Hike (paise) Delhi 83.4 83.22 18 Mumbai 90.75 90.57 20 Kolkata 85.21 85.03 18 Chennai 86.7 86.51 19