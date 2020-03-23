Fuel price unchanged for 7th straight day: Check petrol, diesel rates today

across major cities remained unchanged for seventh straight day amid lockdown across several in the country. Crude oil rates have fallen to about $25 a barrel. on Monday will now cost Rs 69.59 per litre and at Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi. The across the country seem to be stable since past one week due to the coronavirus outbreak and the slowdown of oil prices globally.

In Mumbai, is being sold at Rs 75.30 per litre and at Rs 65.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of to cost Rs 72.28 per litre, and is priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol per litre is at Rs 71.97 and diesel at Rs 64.41. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs 73.97 for petrol and Rs 67.82 for diesel. In Gurgaon, people will have to pay Rs 70.21 for petrol and Rs 62.08 for diesel.

In the international market, the oil prices fell on Monday as governments across the world escalated lockdowns to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak that has slashed the demand outlook for oil and threatened a global economic contraction.

Brent crude futures fell $1.09, or 4 per cent, to $25.89 a barrel by 0209 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was down 15 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $22.48 a barrel. Oil prices have fallen for four straight weeks and have given up about 60 per cent since the start of the year.