Fuel prices at record high: Check petrol, diesel rates in top cities today

Diesel prices touched a fresh peak across metro cities on Tuesday. Petrol prices too went up across the country to inch closer to their all-time mark.
In Delhi, petrol prices went up by 14 paise to Rs 78.05 per litre, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices notched up 15 paise to Rs 69.91 per litre.
A similar increase was seen in fuel prices in all other metro cities. In Mumbai and Kolkata, petrol was at Rs 85.47 and Rs 80.98 respectively. In Chennai, it was priced at Rs 81.09.
In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, diesel was priced at Rs 73.90, Rs 72.46 and Rs 73.54 per litre respectively against the previous levels of Rs 73.74, Rs 72.31, Rs 73.38 per litre.
The all-time high petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are Rs 78.43, Rs 81.06, Rs 86.24 and Rs 81.43 per litre, touched in May 29.
The rise in prices of diesel gains significance as it is mostly used in transportation of food and agricultural products and an increase in its price may lead to higher inflation.
The surge in fuel prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on transportation fuel in the country.
