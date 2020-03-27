Fuel prices see minor changes; check petrol and diesel rates today

Consumers will observe a slight change in the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday, March 27. are stable for the last several days. The consumption of petrol and diesel has also been decreasing steadily due to the coronavirus-induced 21-day lockdown across the country.

Petrol is being sold at a rate of Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai. As far as diesel prices are concerned, a litre of the fuel is priced at Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata. The price of diesel in Chennai is Rs 65.71 per litre.

Petrol price in other major cities

Gurgaon Rs 70.15

Noida Rs 70.01

Bangalore Rs 71.97

Bhubaneswar Rs 68.79

Chandigarh Rs 65.58

Diesel price in other major cities

Gurgaon Rs 62.02

Noida Rs 62.95

Bangalore Rs 64.41

Bhubaneswar Rs 66.92

Chandigarh Rs 59.30