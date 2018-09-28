JUST IN
Fuel prices shoot up again: Petrol at Rs 90.57 in Mumbai, Rs 83.22 in Delhi

With about 19 paise hike, diesel is priced at Rs 74.42 per litre in Delhi and Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

In Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is now priced at Rs 83.22, Rs 85.03 and Rs 86.51 respectively

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the second consecutive day on Friday, taking fuel prices to a new unprecedented level in most places.

As per data from state-run Indian Oil Corp, petrol prices are up by around 22 paise per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata.

In Mumbai, where petrol has already crossed the landmark level of Rs 90 per litre, the fuel is being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is now priced at Rs 83.22, Rs 85.03 and Rs 86.51 respectively.

Cost of diesel on Friday in the four metros of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are at Rs 74.42, Rs 76.27, Rs 79.01 and Rs 78.69 per litre respectively, against Wednesday's levels of Rs 74.24, Rs 76.09, Rs 78.82 and Rs 78.42 per litre respectively.

The recent surge in transportation fuel prices comes amidst rising global crude oil prices. The price of UK Brent sweet crude crossed the $80-per-barrel mark earlier this week.

On Thursday, crude oil prices edged higher on the prospect of a shortfall in global supply once US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran come into force in five weeks.

ALSO READ: 5 northern states to fix uniform tax rate on fuel amid rising petrol prices

"The market continues to move higher on fears that the loss of Iranian exports is not going to be made up," said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy, in Stamford Connecticut.

Petrol
City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 28) Hike (paise)
Delhi 83.22 83.00 22
Mumbai 90.57 90.35 22
Kolkata 85.03 84.82 23
Chennai 86.51 86.28 21
Diesel
City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 28) Hike (paise)
Delhi 74.42 74.24 19
Mumbai 79.01 78.82 18
Kolkata 76.27 76.09 20
Chennai 78.69 78.49 18

First Published: Fri, September 28 2018. 09:25 IST

