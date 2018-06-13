Fuel prices still pinching? No reduction in petrol, diesel prices today

After 14 consecutive days of cuts, fuel prices on Wednesday remained steady, without any change from Tuesday's levels. While petrol rates remained unchanged after 14 days of cuts, diesel prices held steady after nine days of cuts.

Corp provides daily prices for diesel and petrol across metros and state capitals. Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 13, were Rs 76.43 per litre in Delhi, Rs 79.10 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 84.26 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 79.33 per litre in Chennai.

Here are the prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals (Rs/Litre), applicable from 6:00 am June 13:

1) Agartala: Rs 72.22

2) Aizwal: Rs 72.34

3) Ambala: Rs 76.54

4) Bangalore: Rs 77.67

5) Bhopal: Rs 82.02

6) Bhubhaneswar: Rs 75.25

7) Chandigarh: Rs 73.51

8) Dehradun: Rs 77.76

9) Gandhinagar: Rs 75.74

10) Gangtok: Rs 79.50

11) Guwahati: Rs 78.57

12) Hyderabad: Rs 80.96

13) Imphal: Rs 74.52

14) Itanagar: Rs 72.33

15) Jaipur: Rs 79.17

16) Jammu: Rs 78.16

17) Jalandhar: Rs 81.64

18) Kohima: Rs 74.91

19) Lucknow: Rs 77.25

20) Panjim: Rs 70.43

21) Patna: Rs 81.91

22) Pondicherry: Rs 75.23

23) Port Blair: Rs 65.89

24) Raipur: Rs 76.84

25) Ranchi: Rs 76.41

26) Shillong: Rs 75.83

27) Shimla: Rs 76.60

28) Srinagar: Rs 80.85

29) Trivandrum: Rs 79.53

30) Silvasa: Rs 74.35

31) Daman: Rs 74.28

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 13, were Rs 67.85 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.40 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 72.24 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 71.62 per litre in Chennai.

Here are the prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals (Rs/Litre), applicable from 6:00 am on June 13:

1) Agartala: Rs 65.99

2) Aizwal: Rs 65.18

3) Ambala: Rs 68.36

4) Bangalore: Rs 69.02

5) Bhopal: Rs 71.41

6) Bhubhaneswar: Rs 72.73

7) Chandigarh: Rs 65.89

8) Dehradun: Rs 68.18

9) Gandhinagar: Rs 72.92

10) Gangtok: Rs 69.60

11) Guwahati: Rs 70.82

12) Hyderabad: Rs 73.75

13) Imphal: Rs 65.92

14) Itanagar: Rs 65.14

15) Jaipur: Rs 72.26

16) Jammu: Rs 69.02

17) Jalandhar: Rs 67.77

18) Kohima: Rs 66.22

19) Lucknow: Rs 68.00

20) Panjim: Rs 69.05

21) Patna: Rs 72.53

22) Pondicherry: Rs 70.09

23) Port Blair: Rs 63.60

24) Raipur: Rs 73.25

25) Ranchi: Rs 71.64

26) Shillong: Rs 67.67

27) Shimla: Rs 67.49

28) Srinagar: Rs 71.24

29) Trivandrum: Rs 72.63

30) Silvasa: Rs 68.67

31) Daman: Rs 68.60

Fuel prices had been lowered for the 14th consecutive day on Tuesday. While petrol prices had been cut by 15 paise in the four metro cities, diesel prices were down by 10-11 paise.

With Tuesday's cut, petrol prices had come down by 1.98 paise in 14 days. On May 29, petrol prices had touched a peak of Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 a litre in Mumbai.

As of Monday, the pace of decline had been less than half the rate of the surge. In percentage terms, between May 30 and June 11, petrol prices declined by 2.35 per cent in Delhi, compared to a 5.5 per cent increase in the previous 16 days.

In the backdrop of high petrol prices pinching the common man, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the Centre has recommended the states to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).