Cost of fuel today: Diesel price cut by 70 paise in Mumbai, hiked in Delhi

A day after coming down significantly due to a cut in taxes by the Centre and state governments, petrol and diesel prices went up by 19-32 paise across major cities on Saturday morning.

With a price hike of 24 paise, petrol in Delhi is now selling at Rs 81.74 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is up 18 paise and is now being retailed at Rs 87.15 per litre.

With a similar increase, petrol is now priced at Rs 83.52 and Rs 84.89 per litre in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively.

Except for Mumbai, diesel prices are up by around 30 paise across the cities. Owing to a cut in taxes by the Maharashtra government, the price of diesel in Mumbai is down by 70 paise and the fuel is being sold at Rs 76.75 per litre.

The price of the fuel in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata is Rs 73.24, Rs 77.42 and Rs 75.09 per litre, respectively.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a relief of Rs1.56/litre on diesel prices.

On Thursday, the Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1.50 a litre and urged oil distribution companies to absorb another Re 1 per litre, bringing down the price of petrol and diesel effectively by Rs 2.50 a litre.

The Centre's decision came after high-level consultations involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 5) Cut (Paise) Delhi 81.74 81.50 24 Mumbai 87.15 86.97 18 Chennai 84.89 84.70 19 Kolkata 83.52 83.30 22