JUST IN
G20 foreign ministers set to meet in New Delhi in March, confirms MEA
France reiterates support for India as a permanent member of UNSC
Covid-19 testing rises, but still lower than November levels, shows data
Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan
Climate change adversely affected rain patterns: Union Jal Shakti Minister
Despite Ayodhya endorsement, Rahul's yatra still has a ways to go
Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates India's biggest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Air pollutants linked with asthma attacks in children, adolescents: Study
Zero corruption in Road Transport and Highways Ministry: Nitin Gadkari
Winter chill pushes Delhi's power demand to 5,247 MW; highest in 3 years
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
G20 foreign ministers set to meet in New Delhi in March, confirms MEA
icon-arrow-left
Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in outskirts of Jammu
Business Standard

G20 Presidency: India to focus on health emergency prevention, preparedness

As the pharmacy of the world India has exported drugs and vaccines to over 150 countries globally during the pandemic, the health ministry said

Topics
G20  | Coronavirus

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

India's G20 presidency
India's G20 presidency

Prevention and preparedness against health emergencies is the number one priority of the health working group under India’s G20 presidency, which will take place after two years of a global pandemic. The health ministry on Thursday said that India would play a major role in converging discussions on global health architecture and “act as an enabler for reducing fragmentation and duplication under the G20 presidency”.

The health ministry also said that India would aim to play a proactive role in representing the Global South in the negotiations across multilateral health platforms.

The second priority of the group would be to strengthen cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector on issues such as access, availability and affordable medical countermeasures. The health ministry said that India would be able to utilise the agenda to promote distributed manufacturing of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics globally to manage future health emergencies.

As the pharmacy of the world, India has exported drugs and vaccines to over 150 countries globally during the pandemic, the health ministry said. “Availability of medical countermeasures is linked to national security and India can play a proactive role in ensuring health security for the Global South and low- and medium-income countries,” it said.

Digital health innovation and solutions would be the third priority of the working group with the idea of democratising technology by promoting digital public goods, creating a repository and customising the best solutions.

“Use of digital health solutions such as CoWIN, telemedicine, and Covid-19 India platform highlighted the advantages of data-driven insights and use of technology for accessibility, ease of availability, and affordability in health service delivery,” the health ministry said.

The first meeting of the health working group would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, between January 18 and 20. The next would be in Goa from April 17 to 19. The last two meetings would be in Hyderabad, Telangana, in June and Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in August.

The health track was introduced in 2017 under the German presidency. “The health working group is one of the most important working groups under the Sherpa Track,” the ministry said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU