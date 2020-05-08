Gas fumes leak again from styrene tanker at Visakhapatnam LG polymer plant

-
Gas fumes again started leaking from the tanker where the styrene leakage had happened on Thursday.
"Gas fumes leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage today. Around 50 fire staffers, with National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) support, are carrying out the operation.
We've ordered the evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions," said Sandeep Anand, Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer.
He further said that 10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are currently present at the spot and ambulances are ready for any emergency.
Vishakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena requested people here to not panic and said the order to evacuate the 2 km radius of the surrounding gas leakage area is just a precautionary measure. The city police chief also requested people to not believe in the fake news regarding the gas leakage.
