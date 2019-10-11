Giles Tillotson on Delhi's history offers an unusually readable book

Readers tend to view the corpus of books on Delhi as overfamiliar and overcrowded. Indeed, it is unlikely that there is any other city in India or maybe east of Baghdad that has been so subject to scrutiny, analysis and opinion.

Delhi is what potboilers are made of. On picking up Giles Tillotson’s Delhi Darshan it’s essential, I think, to keep in mind that there is a significant variance, not in erudition or depth of learning but in style, between our writers and theirs in addressing history and its trappings. By style I mean that the West employs, for the want of a better ...