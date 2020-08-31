Going Green: Global sustainable bond issuance tops $99.9 bn in Q2 FY20

Global sustainable bond issuance topped $99.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a quarterly record, and 65 per cent higher than the first quarter. Record quarterly issuance of both social bonds at $33 billion and sustainability bonds at $19.1 billion drove the strong combined total.

Green bond issuance was $47.8 billion, a 26 per cent increase over the first quarter, but still modest compared to the same period in 2019. According to Moody’s Investor Service, combined social and sustainability bond volumes could total $150 billion in 2020 on the back of the response to ...