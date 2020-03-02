Good news: Soon, fliers in India may get WiFi internet on board flights

-
Air passengers in India can now access in-flight Wi-Fi internet services, as the Union civil aviation ministry, in a long-awaited move, has lifted the restrictions. Through a notification issued on Monday, the government permitted airlines operating in India to provide internet access to passengers.
"The Pilot-in-Command may permit access of internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point-of-sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the government said in its notification.
In February, Tata group's NELCO, in partnership with Panasonic Avionics had launched in-flight Wi-Fi services in India. While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had said it would be the first plane in India to avail of this facility and provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.
