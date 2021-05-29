JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

OBC quota in local body polls: Fadnavis blames state govt for SC ruling
Business Standard

Govt announces support for children who lost parents to Covid via PM-CARES

'In such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future,' says Prime Minister Modi

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The government on Saturday announced a number of measures to support children impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The decisions were taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and deliberate on steps which can be taken to support children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.

"Children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future," Modi said.

The PM said that in such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future.

All children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian, adoptive parents due to Covid 19 will be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.

Modi added that the measures being announced have only been possible due to the generous contributions to the PM CARES Fund which will support India’s fight against Covid-19.

Among the measures, a "PM CARES For Children" scheme was launched for support and empowerment of Covid affected children.

Other benefits include:

* Children to get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM CARES

* Free education to be ensured for children who lost their parents to Covid

* The children will be assisted to get an education loan for higher education and PM CARES will pay interest on the loan

* The children will get free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years and premium will be paid by PM CARES.

Fixed Deposit in the name of the child:

* PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age. This corpus:

* Will be used to give a monthly financial support/ stipend from 18 years of age, for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education and

* On reaching the age of 23 years, he or she will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

School Education: For children under 10 years

* The child will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.

* If the child is admitted in a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES.

* PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on uniform, text books and notebooks.

Support for Higher Education:

* The child will be assisted in obtaining education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM CARES.

* As an alternative, scholarship equivalent to the tuition fees / course fees for undergraduate/ vocational courses as per Government norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes. * For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship.

Health Insurance

* All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs.

* The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 29 2021. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU