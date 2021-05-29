Govt announces support for children who lost parents to Covid via PM-CARES

The government on Saturday announced a number of measures to support children impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The decisions were taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and deliberate on steps which can be taken to support children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.
"Children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future," Modi said.
The PM said that in such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future.
All children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian, adoptive parents due to Covid 19 will be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.
Modi added that the measures being announced have only been possible due to the generous contributions to the PM CARES Fund which will support India’s fight against Covid-19.
Among the measures, a "PM CARES For Children" scheme was launched for support and empowerment of Covid affected children.
