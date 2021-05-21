Govt asks states to protect women, children bereaved due to pandemic

Taking cognisance of the impact of on vulnerable sections of the society, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised states and union territories (UTs) to protect the vulnerbale including women, children and senior citizens orphaned due to the pandemic.

The ministry has also asked for putting in place institutional mechanisms for preventing and countering human trafficking.

"In order to address issues related to trafficking, Rs 100 crore has also been released as grants to the states and UTs to set up or strengthen Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in every district," MHA said in an official statement on Friday.

These AHTUs would be integrated task forces, consisting of police, and other line departments dealing with prevention and combating trafficking.

"These units are highly relevant especially in the current Covid-19 pandemic where children may have been orphaned due to the sad demise of their parents due to Covid-19," the ministry said.

States were also requested to put in place suitable mechanisms, including engaging at panchayat, local body level and undertaking activities involving community for ensuring greater awareness on the anti-trafficking support available in the states.

India reported less than 300,000 cases for fifth day in a row, but deaths from the disease stayed abover 4,000 in last 24 hours. Over 2 million tests have been conducted during the same period. Read full order here