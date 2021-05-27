Govt looking at mix-and-match of vaccine doses on trial basis: V K Paul

-
The government is looking to mix-and-match vaccine doses on a trial basis and there is no concern if just in case people are getting different doses, the government's top advisor said on Thursday.
"As per the protocol, stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. If in case people are getting different doses there is no cause for concern, it's safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis," said Dr V K Paul, a member (Health) of Niti Aayog.
V K Paul, while addressing the media on coronavirus situation in the country, said that the government is engaged with Pfizer as they have indicated the availability of a certain volume of vaccines in the coming months, possibly in July.
"They have requested indemnity against liability to all the nations. We are examining this request. There is no decision as of now," he said.
Expressing optimism that the current wave is on the decline, V K Paul said: "It is reassuring that we are on the downswing of the second wave, and it will be sustained if restrictions open up systematically as the time comes.
India has recorded 211,298 fresh coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Deaths from the disease rose by 3,847. The country's total cases now stand at 27,369,093, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to MoHFW.
