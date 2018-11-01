JUST IN
Govt may slap anti-dumping duty of $207.72 per tonne on a Chinese chemical

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR, after concluding its probe, has recommended the duty on imports of 'Zeolite 4A (Detergent Grade)' imported from China

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India may impose anti-dumping duty of up to $207.72 per tonne for a period of five years on a Chinese chemical used in the detergent industry to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.

The commerce ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), after concluding its probe, has recommended the duty on imports of ‘Zeolite 4A (Detergent Grade)’ imported from China. “The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty for a period of five years, so as to address the injury to the domestic industry,” the DGTR said in a notification.

In its probe, the directorate has concluded that the dumping of this chemical has impacted the domestic industry. The duty recommended was in the range of $163.9 per tonne to $207.72 per tonne.

The final call to impose the duty would be taken by the finance ministry. The imports increased to 31,809 tonnes during the period of investigation, which was April 2016 to June 2017 (15 months). It was 24,929 tonne in 2013-14.
First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 22:46 IST

