Final killing operation to douse OIL's Baghjan well blaze underway
Govt permits exports of certain non-woven fabrics used for making masks

However, export of melt blown fabric of any GSM (grams per square metre) continues to be banned

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus in Dharavi . Photo: Reuters/File

The government on Tuesday allowed exports of certain non-woven fabrics used to make masks and coveralls with a view to push outbound shipments.

However, export of melt blown fabric of any GSM (grams per square metre) continues to be banned.

A notification dated July 13 was amended "to the extent that only melt blown fabric of any GSM...is prohibited for export. All other non-woven fabrics of any GSM (including GSM 25-70 which were earlier prohibited) are freely allowed for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The export ban was earlier imposed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 22:01 IST

