Govt permits exports of certain non-woven fabrics used for making masks

-
ALSO READ
Industry says India has surplus face masks, urges govt to allow exports
Exports fall at fastest pace in 25 yrs in April due to coronavirus lockdown
China top buyer of Indian steel under lockdown, accounts for 48% exports
Farm exports take a dip due to Covid-19 scare, may take months to recover
Covid-19 impact: Fruit, veggie exports to fall 30-40% on global lockdown
-
The government on Tuesday allowed exports of certain non-woven fabrics used to make masks and coveralls with a view to push outbound shipments.
However, export of melt blown fabric of any GSM (grams per square metre) continues to be banned.
A notification dated July 13 was amended "to the extent that only melt blown fabric of any GSM...is prohibited for export. All other non-woven fabrics of any GSM (including GSM 25-70 which were earlier prohibited) are freely allowed for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The export ban was earlier imposed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU