Govt permits exports of certain non-woven fabrics used for making masks

The government on Tuesday allowed exports of certain non-woven used to make masks and coveralls with a view to push outbound shipments.

However, export of melt blown fabric of any GSM (grams per square metre) continues to be banned.

A notification dated July 13 was amended "to the extent that only melt blown fabric of any GSM...is prohibited for export. All other non-woven of any GSM (including GSM 25-70 which were earlier prohibited) are freely allowed for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The export ban was earlier imposed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.