Govt seeks correction in SC's Rafale deal order as Cong accuses it of lying

A day after the Congress and several other opposition parties alleged that it had lied to the Supreme Court, the government on Saturday moved the apex court seeking correction in a paragraph of its judgement in the case.



The government's submission recorded under paragraph 25 of the judgment had stated that pricing details were shared with the and that the report was examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In its application before the apex court, the government said that the error in the court's judgement was "perhaps on account of misinterpretation of a couple of sentences in a note" that was handed over to it in a sealed cover. "The observations in the judgment have also resulted in a controversy in public domain, and would warrant correction by the court in the interest of justice," the government said in its application.





ALSO READ: BJP to counter Congress with pressers in 70 cities to defend Rafale deal

The government said in its original note submitted to the court, the word "is" had been replaced by the words "has been", which created the confusion.

The report of the CAG will be placed before the PAC as and when it is ready, the government said in its application before the court.





ALSO READ: Govt seeks correction in SC Rafale verdict over mention of CAG report, PAC

The apex court had on Friday said there was "no occasion to really doubt" the procurement process of 36 Rafale fighter jets "even if minor deviations have occurred". It had also said there was no reason as to why the court should intervene in "the sensitive issue of the purchase of 36 defence aircraft by the Indian government". The court had refused to go into the details of pricing of the aircraft.

The court's observation that the details had been shared with the CAG and examined by the PAC created a controversy after PAC chairman and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge denied any knowledge of the same.





ALSO READ: Rafale row: Govt gave wrong facts to SC, verdict not clean chit, says Cong

Other than the pricing, the top court had on Friday also refused to go into the details of the number of aircraft being bought and the choice of the Indian offset partner, stating that it was "neither appropriate nor within the experience of this court to step into this arena of what is technically feasible or not".