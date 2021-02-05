UPSC exam: Extra chance allowed to those who missed last attempt in 2020

The Centre on Friday informed the that it has agreed to grant an extra chance to the aspirants who could not appear or prepare well for their last attempt in the exam in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-time relaxation will benefit over 3,300 students without even increasing the age-limit.

Earlier, the top court had asked the Centre to not issue any notification for 2021 examination till February 1.

Around 486,952 candidates had appeared last year in October for examination.