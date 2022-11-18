JUST IN
Maharashtra sees 119 new Covid cases, one death in a day; active tally 821
Business Standard

Govt to ask RO cos to make repair, service charges public at Monday meeting

Aim is to create awareness among consumers and protect them from being overcharged; another issue is the practice by manufacturers to compel users to download apps in order to make complaints

Topics
consumer rights | Water purifiers | Service charge

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Water purifier, water, Eureka Forbes,
According to sources, the government will ask the firms make public information on repairing and service charges

The ministry of consumer affairs will be holding a meeting on Monday with top RO companies such as Kent and Aquaguard.

According to sources, the government will ask the firms make public information on repairing and service charges.

Aquaguard has confirmed to Business Standard that the company has also been asked to attend the meeting on Monday but is yet to decide how to take that forward.

The sources said another bone of contention is the practice by RO makers to compel consumers to download the company apps to register their complaints.

“RO machines are a big concern for the government, as consumers who own these essential devices are often charged extra for getting parts repaired,” said the sources.

Taking suo moto action, the government will ask the companies to share information on expenses on repairs and on service charges, in order to create awareness and protect the consumer from being overcharged.

The consumer affairs ministry had earlier written to 23 home appliance companies including Samsung, LG and Philips to provide information on repair and service charges at one uniform portal.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 21:01 IST

`
