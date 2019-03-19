GST meet on real estate tax, Xiaomi launch, Jet crisis: Top events of today

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From GST meet over reducing tax on the real estate sector to Xiaomi's Android Oreo Go launch, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.
The Election Commission has allowed the GST Council
to hold a meeting through videoconferencing on March 19 to consider lower tax rates for the real estate sector and other issues.
The GST Council
Secretariat sent notices to states for the 34th meeting of the Council on March 19 after the Commission’s approval, which was needed because of the model code of conduct in force for Lok Sabha elections. Read on...
2. Congress CEC to discuss Bihar, Bengal Lok Sabha candidates today
The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress party
will meet on Tuesday morning to hold discussions over Bihar and West Bengal Lok Sabha candidates.
The meeting will start at 10 am in the morning. Read on...
3. Jet Airways pilots' body to hold annual meeting Tuesday
Jet Airways' domestic pilots' body National
Aviator's Guild (NAG) is set to hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of drastically reduced operations and non-payment of salaries to pilots along with engineers and other senior staff for more than three months now.
The guild, which came into being almost a decade ago, represents around 1,000 domestic pilots at the airline.
4. DGCA to meet airlines on Tuesday to discuss rising fares
Aviation watchdog DGCA
has called a meeting on Tuesday noon to discuss with airlines the upward spiral in airfares as Jet Airways
continue to ground its aircraft and cancel a significant number of flights, a government official said.
According to the official, after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded all 12 of SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft on March 13 following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, that killed 157 people, the problem of rising airfares in Indian market has "aggravated". Read on...
5. Pollachi traders plan rally, bandh on March 19
Traders in Pollachi are planning a protest shutdown today and a rally to demand a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the serial sexual abuse-cum-blackmail case.
The shutdown and rally would see participation of different political parties and social organisations as well. Read on...
Now, Xiaomi
is set to bring a device for the commoners. A new android smartphone with Android Go edition that packs all the minimum necessary amenities for a smartphone. Xiaomi
has also set up a dedicated page on their website to show the countdown to the launch.
The website also reveals that this Android Go powered smartphone will be equipped with more than 20 regional languages, dedicated expandable storage and Google Assistant in Hindi.
7. Rahul Gandhi to start Lok Sabha election campaign in Northeast today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is visiting northeast for a two day election campaign from Tuesday.
Gandhi will be visiting the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur.
