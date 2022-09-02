Gujarat riots: Supreme Court grants activist Teesta Setalvad interim bail

The on Friday granted social activist Teesta Setalvad interim bail over allegations that she faked documents to file cases related to the 2002 riots.

Dictating the matter, UU Lalit said it is a matter of record that the appellant was remanded to custody for about seven days and was interrogated every day by the concerned investigating machinery. Theraafter, the appellant was remanded and continues to be in Magisterial custody.

On Thursday, raised questions on the way Setalvad was kept in custody in for more than two months. The apex court questioned how the High Court issued notice asking for a reply after six weeks.

A bench led by UU Lalit also observed that there is "no offence in this case over which bail cannot be granted", that too to a woman. Ms Setalvad has been in jail for more than two months and yet no chargesheet has been filed, the judges said.

Stating that the FIR filed against the petitioner does not say much apart from the observations made by the Supreme Court, the bench said the Gujarat High Court, while issuing notice on Ms Setalvad's bail plea on August 3, granted a long adjournment.