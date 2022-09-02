JUST IN
700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels flights
IILM University's Law School is India's 1st NEP 2020 compliant Law School
India keen to settle sovereign bonds domestically to help with CAD
GST officers can launch prosecution in cases of over Rs 5 cr tax evasion
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet outside our solar system
US holds 80% of global vaccine supply with 35% of monkeypox cases: Report
National energy major IOCL enhances customer payment experience with Fiserv
PM Modi unveils new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan' at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi
Cotton, maize cultivation hit as heavy rain lashes parts of Tamil Nadu
India records over 6,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours; active tally declines
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Crimes against women in J-K up by 15.62% in a year, over 7k accused held
Amit Shah to chair Southern Zonal Council meet in Kerala on Saturday
Business Standard

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court grants activist Teesta Setalvad interim bail

CJI UU Lalit said it is a matter of record that the appellant was remanded to police custody for about seven days and was interrogated every day

Topics
Supreme Court | Chief Justice of India | Teesta Setalvad

BS Web Team 

Crime branch officials produce social activist Teesta Setalvad at Metropolitan Magistrate Court, in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI)
Social activist Teesta Setalvad

The Supreme Court on Friday granted social activist Teesta Setalvad interim bail over allegations that she faked documents to file cases related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Dictating the matter, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit said it is a matter of record that the appellant was remanded to police custody for about seven days and was interrogated every day by the concerned investigating machinery. Theraafter, the appellant was remanded and continues to be in Magisterial custody.

On Thursday, Supreme Court raised questions on the way Setalvad was kept in custody in Gujarat for more than two months. The apex court questioned how the Gujarat High Court issued notice asking for a reply after six weeks.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit also observed that there is "no offence in this case over which bail cannot be granted", that too to a woman. Ms Setalvad has been in jail for more than two months and yet no chargesheet has been filed, the judges said.

Stating that the FIR filed against the petitioner does not say much apart from the observations made by the Supreme Court, the bench said the Gujarat High Court, while issuing notice on Ms Setalvad's bail plea on August 3, granted a long adjournment.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 15:58 IST

`