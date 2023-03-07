JUST IN
Business Standard

H3N2 spreads like Covid; masks necessary at crowded places: Ex AIIMS chief

The common symptoms of the H3N2 virus include a runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea

Topics
AIIMS | Health Ministry | holi celebrations

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Randeep Guleria
Randeep Guleria (Photo: ANI)

Speaking about the rise in influenza cases caused by the H3N2 virus, former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that with the festive season around, being careful is necessary. He said special care should be taken for the health of the elderly and those with comorbidities, according to a report by Mint.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Guleria said, "So, currently we are seeing an increase in the number of cases of influenza, which is basically presenting fever, sore throat cough, body aches, and runny nose history and is a type of influenza virus, which we see every year during this time of the year."

He talked about people not wearing masks and entering large, crowded environments. Such situations accentuate the chances of the spread of the virus. He stressed the need to wear masks, saying we need to cover our faces to save ourselves from getting influenza.

Speaking to ANI, Guleria said he would like people to play Holi, but they should exercise caution as they do so. People should be especially careful with the elderly and those with chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems, etc.

The Union health ministry conducted a discussion involving top health officials and experts. They talked about the rising cases of viral infections in the country, particularly due to the H3H2 virus, the Mint report said.

The common symptoms of the H3N2 virus include a runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 12:31 IST

