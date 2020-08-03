Haji Ansari, who fought in courts for Babri, invited to Ram Temple event

Haji Iqbal Ansari, the man who fought a decades-long legal battle for the title suit of Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, got the first invitation for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir on August 5. The Ram Janam Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited Ansari for the occasion. The chairman of the trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has sent this invitation.

According to a member of the trust politicians, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and are among the 175 guests invited over telephone due to the paucity of time. Half the guests are seers related to the temple movement. The Shankracharyas of all Mutts and Mahant Dharmadas, who had moved to apex court seeking order to perform Puja in the Ram Mandir, have been invited for the foundation laying ceremony.

As per the invitation of the trust, Haji Iqbal Ansari may participate in the main programme at Janam Bhoomi complex in Ayodhya Dham. According to the trust officials, many dignitaries may participate in the programme through video conferencing due to covid crisis. The in charge of Ayodhya office of trust Prakash Gupta informed that most of the people have been invited over telephone. BJP leader Uma Bharti has confirmed her participation but said she will not be present at Bhoomi Pujan. Uma said that she would be at the Saryu bank and perform puja at the proposed temple site, once the programme is over.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Ayodhya on Monday to look after the arrangements for the main function to be held on August 5. UP CM will also meet the trust chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and visit Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya. The CM has appealed people not to come to Ayodhya and instead perform puja at homes on Wednesday.