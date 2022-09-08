Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and WhatsApp status

-
-
Onam is the harvest festival observed in India, especially in Kerala . It is also called Thiruvonam and is being observed today September 8, Thursday. This 10-day harvest festival is marked as the welcoming ceremony of kind-hearted King Mahabali, according to the Malayali calendar.
The 10-day festival starts with the day called "Atham". Atham is observed as the first day of celebrations in the 10-day carnival of Onam. As Onam will be celebrated on September 8, 2022, celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala with your colleagues, relatives, family and friends by sharing positive thoughts, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status.Onam 2022: Wishes
- May the light of God bestows upon you forever. Happy Onam to you and your loved ones!
- I hope you keep thriving forever. Wishing the best of Onam celebrations to you and your family!
- May the love of culture and tradition keeps the spirit of Onam alive. Happy Onam!
- May you fall in love with yourself and stay Happy forever! Happy Onam to you and your family!
- I wish that King Mahabali blesses you with power, contentment and wealth. Happy Onam!
- Enjoy the best food, festival and live like a King. Happy Onam from ours to yours!
- I hope you stay happy forever. May Lord Mahabali bestows his blessings upon you. Happy Onam!
Onam 2022: Messages and WhatsApp status
- On this festive occasion, we have compiled some wishes that you can share with your friends and family. Check it out.
- Onam is a perfect time to bond with your loved ones. So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your loved ones the best time. Happy Onam!
- May the essence of Onam stay everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you believe, and whatever you hope in your life.
- May Onam replenish your home with contentment and joy. Have the most exquisite Onam!
- May Lord Mahabali endow and drive you to success in your life. Have a happy Onam!
- Missing you and your mouthwatering Onam sadya this season. Have the best Onam, from our family to yours. Stay safe!
- May the hues and brightness of Onam refill your home and life with new positive energies and everlasting happiness. Happy Onam.
Onam 2022: Top 20 quotes
- Let's pray that the Lord Mahabali bestows upon us his divine and everlasting blessings. Happy Onam to all!
- Sending you my warmest wishes on this bright day. Happy Onam!
- Have a delightful Onam and a wonderful day. Happy Onam!
- Please accept our warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this beautiful festive day. Have a wonderful Onam!
- Keep us in your prayers today. Stay blessed, stay content, and stay safe. Happy Onam!
- May the essence of Onam remain in our souls forever, even after the celebrations get over. Happy Onam!
- May all your wishes be fulfilled in life this joyous season. Happy Onam to everyone!
- I hope the soul of Onam and King Mahabali always help you in life. Have a happy Onam!
- Wish you and your family a very happy and thriving Onam this year!
- May the spirit of Onam stay around, even after the extravaganzas are over. Have the best Onam celebrations! 10th
- May your life be filled with abundance and delight, just like the Onam food. Happy Onam!
- May all your goals and wishes come true this joyful season. Happy Onam!
- On this Onam, we wish you lots of happiness, good health, and wealth. Have a fabulous Onam!
- It's that time of the year when you spend quality time with your family and friends and stay happy. Have a wonderful Onam!
- Time to clean and decorate your place with beautiful Pokalams, have a challenging boat race, and eat delicious food just like a king! Have grand Onam celebrations!
- Distance does not matter, when you love someone. Remembering you with all the fun we used to have in the childhood. Have a happy Onam!
- May the spirit of the Onam stay forever in your heart and home throughout the year. Have a happy and blessed Onam!
- Happy Onam from ours to yours!
- Fun-filled celebrations, songs, delicious food and beautiful Pookalam, I miss everything. Have the best Onam celebrations.
- We wish you the best and prosperous Onam this year. Stay safe and healthy forerver.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 10:26 IST