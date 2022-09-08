Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and WhatsApp status

Onam is the harvest festival observed in India, especially in Kerala . It is also called Thiruvonam and is being observed today September 8, Thursday. This 10-day harvest festival is marked as the welcoming ceremony of kind-hearted King Mahabali, according to the Malayali calendar.

The 10-day festival starts with the day called "Atham". Atham is observed as the first day of celebrations in the 10-day carnival of . As will be celebrated on September 8, 2022, celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala with your colleagues, relatives, family and friends by sharing positive thoughts, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status.

- May the light of God bestows upon you forever. Happy Onam to you and your loved ones!- I hope you keep thriving forever. Wishing the best of Onam celebrations to you and your family!- May the love of culture and tradition keeps the spirit of Onam alive. Happy Onam!- May you fall in love with yourself and stay Happy forever! Happy Onam to you and your family!- I wish that King Mahabali blesses you with power, contentment and wealth. Happy Onam!- Enjoy the best food, festival and live like a King. Happy Onam from ours to yours!- I hope you stay happy forever. May Lord Mahabali bestows his blessings upon you. Happy Onam!

Onam 2022: Messages and WhatsApp status

- On this festive occasion, we have compiled some wishes that you can share with your friends and family. Check it out.

- Onam is a perfect time to bond with your loved ones. So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your loved ones the best time. Happy Onam!

- May the essence of Onam stay everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you believe, and whatever you hope in your life.

- May Onam replenish your home with contentment and joy. Have the most exquisite Onam!

- May Lord Mahabali endow and drive you to success in your life. Have a happy Onam!

- Missing you and your mouthwatering Onam sadya this season. Have the best Onam, from our family to yours. Stay safe!

- May the hues and brightness of Onam refill your home and life with new positive energies and everlasting happiness. Happy Onam.

Onam 2022: Top 20 quotes

- Let's pray that the Lord Mahabali bestows upon us his divine and everlasting blessings. Happy Onam to all!

- Sending you my warmest wishes on this bright day. Happy Onam!

- Have a delightful Onam and a wonderful day. Happy Onam!

- Please accept our warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this beautiful festive day. Have a wonderful Onam!

- Keep us in your prayers today. Stay blessed, stay content, and stay safe. Happy Onam!

- May the essence of Onam remain in our souls forever, even after the celebrations get over. Happy Onam!

- May all your wishes be fulfilled in life this joyous season. Happy Onam to everyone!

- I hope the soul of Onam and King Mahabali always help you in life. Have a happy Onam!

- Wish you and your family a very happy and thriving Onam this year!

- May the spirit of Onam stay around, even after the extravaganzas are over. Have the best Onam celebrations! 10th

- May your life be filled with abundance and delight, just like the Onam food. Happy Onam!

- May all your goals and wishes come true this joyful season. Happy Onam!

- On this Onam, we wish you lots of happiness, good health, and wealth. Have a fabulous Onam!

- It's that time of the year when you spend quality time with your family and friends and stay happy. Have a wonderful Onam!

- Time to clean and decorate your place with beautiful Pokalams, have a challenging boat race, and eat delicious food just like a king! Have grand Onam celebrations!

- Distance does not matter, when you love someone. Remembering you with all the fun we used to have in the childhood. Have a happy Onam!

- May the spirit of the Onam stay forever in your heart and home throughout the year. Have a happy and blessed Onam!

- Happy Onam from ours to yours!

- Fun-filled celebrations, songs, delicious food and beautiful Pookalam, I miss everything. Have the best Onam celebrations.

- We wish you the best and prosperous Onam this year. Stay safe and healthy forerver.

