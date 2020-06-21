Covid-19 Factoid: Haryana's confirmed cases have jumped five times in June

The global tally of cases is now at 8,789,367, of which 463,194 patients have succumbed to the virus. There have been 4,649,314 recoveries globally till now. Two countries, the US and Brazil, have more than 1 million cases now.

India’s confirmed case count is inching towards the 400,000 mark. As many as 168,269 cases are still active in the country, while 213,830 patients have recovered. As many as 12,948 have lost their lives because of the virus till now.

Here are some graphs depicting the spread of the virus:

#1. Brazil second nation to cross 1 million confirmed cases

Brazil now has the dubious distinction of being the second country to cross 1 million cases. In some consolation, it was much slower in reaching this unfortunate milestone, as compared to the US. Except the latest 250,000 cases, which took the same time as the US, every previous 250,000 cases have taken a greater number of days than the US. Brazil’s death toll stands at 49,090 at present, which is second highest globally.

#2. In Brazil, more than 40 per cent of Covid tests are positive



Brazil, the country with the second highest number of reported cases in the world, has the highest share of positive results among the worst affected countries. In other words, 43 out of every 100 tests conducted give a positive result in the country. It is followed by Mexico and Chile. India’s percentage is still low, at just 6 per cent, but is higher than countries such as Italy and Russia.

#3. Confirmed cases in Haryana increase almost 5x