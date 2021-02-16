Haven't asked Serum to take back 1 mn Covishield doses, says South Africa

-
ALSO READ
First Covishield consignment leaves Serum Institute for 13 locations
Kerala gets its first Covishield vaccine consignment from Serum Institute
Serum Institute to seek nod for two full-dose regimen of Covishield
'Covishield' vaccine ready to roll out in coming weeks: Adar Poonawalla
WHO approval for AstraZeneca vaccine should come soon: Serum CEO
-
South Africa plans to share the 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses it received from the Serum Institute of India with other African countries via the African Union (AU), a senior health official said on Tuesday.
The country paused the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month, after preliminary trial data showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country's dominant coronavirus variant.
It plans to start inoculating healthcare workers with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as soon as this week in a research study.
"The doses are going to be shared with countries on the continent, ... via the AU," Anban Pillay, deputy director-general at the Department of Health, told Reuters.
He added that South Africa would look to recover money spent on the vaccine doses but was still finalising how to do that.
Pillay said a report in Indian newspaper The Economic Times that South Africa had asked the Serum Institute to take back the 1 million doses that arrived at the start of the month was not true.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU