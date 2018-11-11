Haze continues to cover Delhi, nearby areas as AQI returns to 'very poor'

A thick blanket of haze continued to engulf the capital on Sunday, a day after the air quality jumped to the "severe category", experts warned that the air quality is likely to remain the same as the pollution level returned to "very poor" category.

Smoke from firecrackers on has added to city's woes, the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 382 which falls in the very poor category, according to the data by SAFAR.

The PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) and PM10 concentrations touched 226 and 339 respectively, both in the severe category, according to SAFAR data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Twenty areas in Delhi recorded severe air quality while 15 areas recorded very poor air quality, according to the CPCB.

A report by research group Urban Emissions said close to 5 million kilogrammes of firecrackers were burnt in Delhi this year.

The NCR too grappled with the same situation as Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon recorded poor and very poor pollution levels, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

PLACE PM2.5 PM10 Anand Vihar 488 611 Gurugram 196 N/A Noida N/A N/A Dwarka 207 N/A Faridabad 445 N/A

Stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi on Thursday was the "largest-ever recorded" this year which might lead to a further deterioration in the already "severe" air quality of the capital, the IITM said Friday.

The air quality in Delhi has been severe for the past two days with the highest pollution level of the year recorded a day after on Thursday at an AQI of 642.

Meanwhile, the Environment Pollution Control Authority has asked the authorities to extend the ban on construction activities, industries using coal and biomass and entry of trucks till November 12 due to the poor air quality in the capital.